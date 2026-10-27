Winning lottery ticket sold at brick shoprite on route 70

A ShopRite on Route 70 in Ocean County was named in the Lottery’s latest weekly prize report after a Ruby 7’s ticket delivered $10,000.

BRICK, NJ – A ShopRite in Brick Township has been named as the retailer for a winning New Jersey Lottery Ruby 7’s scratch-off ticket worth $10,000, adding another Ocean County prize to a week that also produced a $200,000 winner in Toms River. The Brick ticket appeared on the Lottery’s October 25 prize list.

The winning retailer was ShopRite #641 at Route 70 and Chambers Bridge Road in Brick. The Lottery included the ticket in its weekly report released Monday, October 26, covering 16 prizes of at least $10,000 across New Jersey.

The Brick win was one of two major scratch-off prizes reported in Ocean County for October 19–25. The larger prize was a 20X ticket worth $200,000 associated with a Krauszer’s convenience store on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

Brick ShopRite Named in Weekly Winners Report

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the Ruby 7’s ticket associated with the Brick ShopRite carried a $10,000 prize.

The retailer is located at the intersection of Route 70 and Chambers Bridge Road, a heavily traveled commercial area of Brick Township.

The ticket was included among the Lottery’s October 25 entries.

The weekly announcement did not name the player or provide details about the purchase.

It also did not say whether the prize had been claimed at the time of the report or how the winner planned to spend the money.

The Lottery’s statewide roundup identifies qualifying retailers and prizes without providing an individual winner story for every ticket.

Ocean County Also Records $200,000 Prize in Toms River

Brick was not the only Ocean County community represented on the weekly list.

On October 20, the Lottery recorded a $200,000 prize on a 20X scratch-off associated with Krauszer’s at 946 Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

Combined with the Brick Ruby 7’s winner, Ocean County’s two qualifying tickets accounted for $210,000 in reported prizes.

The Toms River prize was the third-largest single award on the statewide list.

Only the $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Livingston and the $315,562 Jersey Cash 5 XTRA ticket sold in Franklin Lakes carried larger values.

For Ocean County residents, the report highlighted two different retailers and scratch-off games producing substantial prizes within the same week.

Scratch-Off Winners Add to New Jersey’s $2 Million Week

The New Jersey Lottery recorded a combined $2,032,346 in prizes of at least $10,000 during the seven-day reporting period.

The list included Powerball, Jersey Cash 5, Pick 6 and several scratch-off games.

The Brick Ruby 7’s winner was among three $10,000 scratch-off prizes listed for October 25, alongside tickets associated with retailers in Somerset and Brigantine.

The report confirms that the Brick ShopRite was the retailer connected to the Ruby 7’s prize, but it does not provide information about the winning player’s identity.

Current scratch-off details and prize-claiming information are available through the New Jersey Lottery.

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