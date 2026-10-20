Witnesses Blocked Fleeing SUV Driver After Fatal Pedestrian Crash

A Tarrytown man faces death by auto and DWI charges after prosecutors say he struck a Bronx woman and ran her over with a trailer while leaving a Route 17 crash.

PARAMUS, NJ — Witnesses followed and blocked an SUV after its driver allegedly struck a woman and ran her over with a U-Haul trailer while fleeing a collision near Westfield Garden State Plaza Monday evening, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Krisiann Reyes Rivera, 31, of the Bronx, died after the October 19 incident on Route 17 South. Estuardo G. Rodriguez, 31, of Tarrytown, New York, faces multiple charges, including death by auto and knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Investigators allege Rodriguez was driving under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended license.

Woman struck after initial collision

Paramus police responded around 5:09 p.m. and found Rivera lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that a 2024 Acura driven by Rodriguez and towing a U-Haul trailer had collided with a 2015 Buick in which Rivera was a passenger.

After that collision, Rivera exited the Buick, approached the Acura and struck one of its windows, prosecutors said. Rodriguez then allegedly accelerated, striking Rivera and knocking her down before the trailer’s rear tires ran over her.

Witnesses followed vehicle into mall property

Rodriguez drove off Route 17 South onto Garden State Plaza Boulevard within the mall property, according to investigators.

Witnesses followed the Acura and blocked it in traffic approximately a half-mile from the crash scene. They flagged down a Paramus police officer, who detained Rodriguez.

County fatal accident investigators joined Paramus police in examining the collision.

Driver jailed pending court appearance

Rodriguez was charged with second-degree death by auto, second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree driving while suspended in a collision resulting in death.

He also received multiple motor vehicle charges, including DWI, and was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending an initial appearance in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Witnesses blocked a fleeing SUV after a Bronx woman was fatally struck near Garden State Plaza. A Tarrytown man faces death by auto, hit-and-run and DWI charges.