A 31-year-old woman allegedly walked up to Baltimore police officers, admitted shooting a man during an argument and showed them where to find the gun.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 31-year-old Baltimore woman allegedly approached police officers investigating a shooting and admitted she had shot a man following an argument, leading to her arrest on an attempted murder charge. Michelle McRae was taken into custody Monday afternoon after police said she directed officers to the firearm used in the shooting.

The incident occurred October 26 at approximately 1:39 p.m. in the 600 block of Glenolden Avenue in West Baltimore. Responding Western District patrol officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, and emergency medical personnel transported him to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Photo: woman, 31, approaches police at shooting scene and admits pulling trigger

What began as a shooting investigation quickly turned into an attempted murder arrest when McRae approached officers at the scene, according to the Baltimore Police Department. She now faces first-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and multiple handgun-related charges.

Woman Allegedly Confesses to Shooting During Police Response

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Western District officers responded to Glenolden Avenue shortly before 1:40 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers located a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

While officers were investigating the shooting, McRae approached them and allegedly acknowledged firing the weapon.

Police said she told officers she had shot the man following an argument.

McRae was immediately taken into custody, according to the department’s account.

The police statement did not describe what the argument involved or indicate whether McRae and the victim knew each other before the confrontation.

Investigators also did not disclose whether anyone else witnessed the shooting.

Suspect Directs Officers to Gun Used in Shooting

Following her alleged admission, McRae directed officers to the location of the firearm, police said.

Officers recovered the weapon during the investigation.

The department did not identify the type or caliber of the gun or specify where it had been located.

The recovery provided investigators with a firearm connected to the incident through McRae’s reported statements to police.

After being interviewed, McRae was transported to Central Booking.

Authorities charged her with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and multiple handgun violations.

The department did not specify the individual handgun charges in its announcement.

The attempted murder charge is a criminal allegation, not a conviction. McRae is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

McRae Held Pending Bail Hearing

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that McRae remained at Central Booking awaiting a bail hearing following her arrest.

The release did not provide a scheduled court date or announce a bail determination.

The victim, a 42-year-old man whose identity was not released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that police described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators have not publicly detailed the circumstances of the reported argument or what allegedly prompted the shooting.

The case now moves into the court system, where prosecutors will be responsible for proving the charges filed against McRae.

The arrest followed an unusual sequence in which police said the person accused of the shooting approached responding officers, acknowledged firing the gun and directed them to the weapon.