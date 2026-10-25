Woman Found Dead After Fire at Downtown Toms River’s Highland Plaza Apartments

Highland Plaza Apartments on Highland Parkway in Toms River, where a woman was found dead following a Friday night apartment fire. File Photo

Highland Plaza Apartments on Highland Parkway in Toms River, where a woman was found dead following a Friday night apartment fire. File Photo

Investigators determined the Friday night fire started on a living room couch and was accidentally caused by careless smoking.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — A woman was found dead inside a second-floor apartment at Highland Plaza Apartments late Friday night, October 23, after a fire caused by careless smoking, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

Toms River police and firefighters were dispatched to the Highland Parkway complex at approximately 11:20 p.m. Responders arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment.

During a primary search, firefighters discovered the woman deceased on the living room floor.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened HIGHLAND APARTMENTS, TOMS RIVER, NJ

Fire traced to living room couch

Investigators determined the fire originated on a couch along the east wall of the living room. They classified the fire as accidental and attributed it to careless smoking.

The investigation involved the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Toms River police detectives and the township Bureau of Fire Prevention.