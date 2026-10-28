Woman jumps from fifth-floor apartment during pennsauken fire; 40 displaced

A three-alarm fire at Cooper River Plaza Apartments East prompted searches and evacuations across multiple floors on October 26.

PENNSAUKEN, NJ — A woman trapped in a burning fifth-floor apartment jumped from the building during a three-alarm fire at Cooper River Plaza Apartments East on October 26, according to the Pennsauken Fire Department.

The woman was injured and taken by fire department ambulance to an area emergency department. Her condition was not provided.

Inside the apartment building. Photo by pennsauken fd

The fire displaced 40 fifth-floor residents, who are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Additional crews called for searches and evacuations

Inside the apartment building. Photo by pennsauken fd

The blaze broke out in the 2400 block of McClellan Avenue at the 14-story apartment building. Arriving firefighters encountered a fire that had vented to the outside and the trapped resident, the department said.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 2400 BLOCK OF MCCLELLAN PENNSAUKEN

Additional companies were called to address fire extension, search apartments and evacuate multiple floors.

Pennsauken police officers arrived first and helped firefighters complete the evacuations, according to the department.

Fire marshals investigate

The Pennsauken and Camden County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.