Woman Shot After Violent Late-Night Fight at Baltimore Home, Person of Interest Detained

A 1 a.m. argument turned violent, leaving a 44-year-old woman wounded by gunfire.

BALTIMORE, MD – A late-night confrontation at a Baltimore home erupted into gunfire early Saturday, leaving a 44-year-old woman shot in her arms or legs and sending police rushing to a residence on Washington Boulevard. Officers took a person of interest into custody at the scene following the violent encounter.

The shooting was reported around 1:11 a.m. November 7 in the 2600 block of Washington Boulevard, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Southern District officers responded to reports of gunfire and a shooting, discovering the wounded woman when they arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Investigators determined that a verbal argument and physical altercation had occurred before the gunfire, but police have not disclosed what sparked the confrontation or the relationship between those involved.

Argument Turns Physical Before Gunfire Erupts

The incident unfolded inside or near a residence along Washington Boulevard in South Baltimore during the early morning hours.

Police were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of shots being fired and a person wounded.

Responding officers located a 44-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her extremities.

Emergency medical personnel transported her to a hospital for treatment, and authorities subsequently confirmed that she was in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been involved in both a verbal dispute and a physical confrontation before the shooting.

Detectives have not disclosed whether the argument involved one other person or multiple individuals.

The department also did not specify where the victim was struck or how many times she was shot.

Police have not publicly identified the woman or released further information about her condition.

Person of Interest Taken Into Custody at Shooting Scene

The investigation took an immediate turn when officers detained a person of interest at the scene.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that an individual was taken into custody but did not identify the person or announce any criminal charges.

Investigators have not said whether the detained individual was involved in the preceding altercation or was suspected of firing the weapon.

The department also has not disclosed whether a firearm was recovered from the residence.

Southern District shooting detectives responded and began examining the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

The incident adds to recent Baltimore shooting investigations involving gunfire during overnight hours.

While the victim survived, detectives are still working to establish the sequence of events that led from an argument to a shooting.

The person of interest’s detention does not establish criminal responsibility, and police have not announced an arrest on charges in the information released.

Baltimore Detectives Seek Witnesses and Additional Information

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information about the November 7 shooting to contact investigators at 410-396-2499.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Tips can also be submitted through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Police have not announced whether additional people are being sought in connection with the shooting.

Investigators also have not released further details about the events leading up to the confrontation or the circumstances under which the victim was wounded.

For the 44-year-old woman, the early-morning violence ended with a trip to the hospital and injuries she survived.

For detectives, the focus now turns to determining who fired the shots and whether criminal charges are warranted.

The investigation remains ongoing.