Flames that started in a backyard shed on Bucknell Avenue spread to a 1.5-story home before dawn Wednesday. Searches inside found no one, and the fire is under investigation.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — A predawn shed fire in Woodbridge spread to a house on Bucknell Avenue early Wednesday, and one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Woodbridge and Port Reading firefighters were dispatched at 4:24 a.m. for a reported shed fire, according to the Woodbridge Township Professional Firefighters Association. While they were on the way, dispatchers warned that the flames had spread to the house.

They were assisted by the Colonia Fire Dept. and other regional fire companies.

Key Points The fire started in a shed on Bucknell Avenue and spread to a 1.5-story home.

Crews found heavy fire at the rear of the house and smoke coming from the front door.

Searches of the home found no one inside, and no civilians were hurt.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, and the Woodbridge Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire at the rear of the 1.5-story home and smoke pouring from the front door. They called a first alarm, bringing in more firefighters from other township companies.

Firefighters stretched three hose lines and attacked the fire while other crews searched the house. The searches found no one inside. Crews then ventilated the home and did extensive overhaul, pulling apart walls and ceilings to make sure no hidden fire remained. The scene was then turned over to investigators.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No civilians were hurt.

The union thanked Avenel and Port Reading EMS, the Woodbridge Township Community Emergency Response Team and the township’s mutual aid coordinators for their help at the scene.

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“Great work by all departments on scene,” the firefighters association said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Woodbridge Township Fire Prevention Bureau.