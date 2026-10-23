Worcester Man Faces Life After Killing Man Found in Woods Days After Strip Club Visit

Christopher Fuller, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Ernest Appiah, whose body was discovered in a wooded area of Paxton.

WORCESTER, MA – A Worcester man faces a mandatory life sentence without parole after a jury convicted him of murdering a 29-year-old man who was found dead in the woods days after the two left a Worcester strip club together. The guilty verdict brings a major development in a killing that went unsolved for months before investigators arrested the man now convicted.

Christopher Fuller, 34, was found guilty Thursday, October 22, of first-degree murder in the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, also of Worcester. Prosecutors established that Fuller shot Appiah on February 28, 2022, after the two departed Centerfolds, an adult entertainment establishment in Worcester.

Appiah’s body was discovered March 5, 2022, in a wooded area near Asnebumskit Road in Paxton after a passerby alerted authorities. The Worcester County Superior Court verdict came more than four years after the killing, and Fuller is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, October 27.

Victim Found Dead in Paxton Woods Days After Shooting

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the events leading to Appiah’s death began February 28, 2022, when he and Fuller left Centerfolds together.

The investigation established that Fuller shot Appiah after they departed the Worcester establishment.

Five days later, on March 5, a passerby reported a body in a wooded area near Asnebumskit Road in Paxton.

Officers from the Paxton Police Department responded and discovered Appiah’s remains.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner subsequently ruled his death a homicide.

The prosecutor’s announcement did not disclose where the fatal shooting occurred or describe the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

It also did not explain how Appiah’s body came to be in the wooded area or whether investigators recovered the murder weapon.

Those unanswered details were not addressed in Friday’s announcement of the conviction.

Murder Investigation Leads to Arrest and First-Degree Conviction

Investigators developed evidence connecting Fuller to Appiah’s death during the months following the discovery.

Fuller was initially charged and arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on July 12, 2022, approximately four months after Appiah’s body was found.

A Worcester County grand jury indicted Fuller on December 21, 2022.

He has remained in custody since his initial arraignment, according to District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

The case ultimately reached a Worcester County Superior Court jury, which returned a first-degree murder verdict Thursday.

The conviction establishes Fuller’s criminal responsibility for Appiah’s death and carries the most severe mandatory punishment available for murder under Massachusetts law.

The jury’s decision followed a prosecution involving assistant district attorneys Timothy Westerman and Shayna Woodard.

Victim Witness Advocate Maria Deyette also worked on the case.

Life Without Parole Awaits at October 27 Sentencing

Under Massachusetts law, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Fuller is scheduled to return to Worcester Superior Court on Tuesday, October 27, for formal sentencing.

District Attorney Early praised the prosecutors, victim services staff, investigators and jurors involved in bringing the case to its conclusion.

“Assistant District Attorneys Timothy Westerman and Shayna Woodard, and Victim Witness Advocate Maria Deyette did an outstanding job on this case,” Early said in the October 23 announcement.

The district attorney also thanked the Paxton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to his office and the jury for their work.

The investigation began with a passerby’s discovery in a wooded section of Paxton and eventually led authorities to a Worcester resident who had been with Appiah shortly before his death.

Following Thursday’s verdict, the criminal case moves to sentencing, where Fuller faces life in prison with no possibility of parole.

For Appiah’s family, the conviction marks the conclusion of the jury trial more than four years after the 29-year-old was killed.