Young man killed, two boys shot in terrifying burlington city triple shooting

Three people were gunned down near Federal Street. Two young survivors were airlifted to a trauma center.

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – A burst of gunfire on a residential street in Burlington City has turned deadly, claiming the life of a 23-year-old man and leaving two juvenile boys wounded. The victims were shot Monday evening outside a home on Federal Street, with the two younger victims managing to run toward Route 130 before collapsing.

Jerome Chandler, 23, of Burlington City, died Monday night after being transported by ambulance to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Burlington City Police Officer in Charge Capt. Robert O’Brien. Chandler suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the attack.

The two juvenile victims were airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where they are recovering and expected to survive. Investigators have not announced any arrests, leaving police searching for whoever opened fire during the deadly triple shooting.

Three Shot Outside Federal Street Home

The violence erupted just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Federal Street, sending police and emergency personnel rushing into the neighborhood.

According to the City of Burlington Police Department, Chandler collapsed at the scene after being struck by gunfire.

The two juvenile victims fled on foot toward Route 130 despite their injuries. Both subsequently collapsed, prompting emergency crews to respond across the surrounding area.

Chandler was taken by ambulance to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

The two younger victims were flown to Cooper University Medical Center, a major trauma hospital in Camden, for treatment of their injuries.

Authorities have not released the juveniles’ ages or identities, nor have they disclosed how many times either boy was shot.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed Tuesday that both juveniles were recovering and expected to survive.

The deadly outcome marks a significant development from the initial triple-shooting report, which identified three wounded victims before Chandler’s death was announced.

Deadly Shooting Triggers Major Police Response

The shooting prompted a large law enforcement response around Federal Street and nearby roads Monday night.

A crowd gathered near the scene following the gunfire, prompting police to request assistance from surrounding departments, according to the initial prosecutor’s office statement.

The violence occurred near Burlington City High School, and the Burlington City School District opened on a two-hour delay Tuesday in response to the nearby incident.

Support resources were made available to students and staff, according to the district’s public communications.

Investigators have not publicly identified a suspect or disclosed what led to the shooting.

Police also have not said whether the three victims were specifically targeted or whether they knew the person responsible.

The Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy on Chandler to formally document the cause and manner of death.

Police Hunt Shooter Following Burlington City Killing

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Burlington City Police Department.

As of the latest announcement, no arrests had been made.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, saw suspicious activity around Federal Street or has information about the people involved to contact authorities.

Tips can be submitted through the Burlington City Police Department’s online tip line or directly to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.