2 Injured in North Philadelphia Shooting on West Somerset Street; Man in Critical Condition

Two Philadelphia Transit Policeman are seen by a Philadelphia Fire Department Emergency Medical Services ambulance on a city street

Philadelphia, PA – A burst of gunfire in North Philadelphia on Monday evening left two people wounded, including a man fighting for his life, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:05 p.m. on the 100 block of West Somerset Street in the city’s 25th District. Investigators said two victims later arrived at separate hospitals in private vehicles after shots were fired in the area.

An adult male victim remains in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. An adult female victim went to Episcopal Hospital, where medical staff listed her in stable condition.

Investigators Search for Motive

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is leading the case as detectives work to determine what led to the violence. Officials have not released the identities or ages of the victims.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday night, and investigators have not identified a suspect or possible motive connected to the shooting.

Police also have not said how many shots were fired or whether the victims knew each other.

The shooting unfolded during the late afternoon in a densely populated section of North Philadelphia, an area where residents and businesses often remain active during evening hours. Detectives continued gathering evidence from the scene as the investigation remained active.

Victims Reached Hospitals in Private Vehicles

Rather than waiting for emergency crews, both victims were transported to hospitals by private vehicle following the shooting, according to police.

Temple University Hospital, where the male victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, routinely handles some of the city’s most serious trauma cases. Episcopal Hospital treated the female victim, whose injuries were described as stable.

Investigators frequently rely on surveillance footage, witness statements, and ballistic evidence in cases involving multiple shooting victims. Authorities have not yet said whether any witnesses have come forward or if cameras in the area captured the incident.

Key Points

• Two people were shot Monday evening on West Somerset Street in Philadelphia’s 25th District

• An adult man remains in critical condition at Temple University Hospital

• Philadelphia police have not announced arrests or identified a motive

Police Say Investigation Remains Active

The Philadelphia Police Department emphasized that details released so far remain preliminary and could change as detectives continue investigating the shooting.

Officials said additional updates will be released as new information becomes available.

The case remains under active investigation by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group, and no arrests have been reported.

Philadelphia shooting, North Philadelphia crime, Philadelphia Police Department