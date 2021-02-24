Teenager charged for stabbing siblings dozens of times on playground

Loading...

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA – Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Hatfield Township Police Chief William Tierney announce the arrest of Nathan Serrano, 15, of Lansdale, for the knife attack and stabbings of his two siblings at a school playground.

On Monday, Feb. 22, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Hatfield Township Police responded to the rear of Oak Park Elementary School at 500 Squirrel Lane in Hatfield Township after Arielle Serrano called 911 to report two of her children had been stabbed by her other son, Nathan Serrano. Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest, back, face, neck and hands and a 9-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head. Both children were transported by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where the boy underwent surgery.

He is in critical but stable condition with 15 stab wounds throughout his torso, head and hands. The girl was treated for multiple lacerations to her scalp and released.

Hatfield Police recovered the knife used by the defendant as well as video surveillance from the school that showed the entire attack. In surveillance footage, following the attacks on his siblings, the defendant is seen running off toward Oak Park Road. He was later located at a nearby residence, where he was taken into custody.

Serrano is charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment and related charges. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrea Duffy, who set bail at $500,000. The defendant was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m., March 9, 2021, before Judge Duffy.

