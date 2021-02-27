Dr. Seuss “Cancelled” and labeled a “Racist” after branding contract expired with powerful teacher’s union

Loading...

ASHBURN, VA – The Loudoun County Public School District is under fire today after reports that it had banned Dr. Seuss’s books and disconnected the beloved children’s books from the annual “Read Across America Day” celebration that encourages elementary school children to read more books.

While the media has reported that Dr. Seuss has been ‘canceled’, the school district contends that’s not quite the case.

The district is working to disassociate Dr. Seuss from Read Across America Day but said for now at least, the books are readily available within the district.

“Dr. Seuss books have not been banned in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS). LCPS believes this rumor started because March 2 is “Read Across America Day.” Schools in LCPS, and across the country, have historically connected Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss’ birthday,” the district said.

The books are so racist that the former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama proudly read The Cat in the Hat to students across America during her husband’s administration.

Since then, the National Education Association, the country’s largest and most powerful teachers union has branded Dr. Seuss books as racist and is encouraging school districts to disassociate the day with the beloved author.

There’s just one problem in all of this. March 2nd is Read Across America Day and it was created to honor the birthday of Dr. Seuss, Theodor Seuss Geisel. His name sounds German, so he must be connected of course, somehow to racism and perhaps even Naziism. No, it’s not that easy, there’s an ulterior motive on the part of the NEA.

The NEA has been trying to dump Seuss since 2018, but their licensing agreement with Dr. Seuss didn’t expire until 2019. Instead, the NEA refused to renew the contract with Dr. Seuss and rebranded the day with their own branding, now called “NEA Read Across America Day”.

“Effective August 31, 2019, NEA will no longer have a licensing agreement with Dr. Seuss Enterprises. After August 31, NEA Affiliates and members may no longer use the old Read Across America logo with the Cat in the Hat leaning over U.S. map,” the NEA published in a press release to members on January 28, 2021,” the NEA said this week in a statement.

The NEA has been upset because since its inception, the Read Across America event was linked to Dr. Seuss and the union branding was lost in the shuffle. Now, the union is rebranding the day as a union recruitment and promotional tool.

So it seems that the NEA is trying to push children away from Dr. Seuss because of, well, a contract and branding problem. We can only assume the “racist undertones” were the means that helped the union safely reach their end goal…themselves.

The Loundoun County School District either didn’t know that or tried to hide it from their families.

” Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss. Examples include anti-Japanese American political cartoons and cartoons depicting African Americans for sale captioned with offensive language,” the district said. “Given this research, and LCPS’ focus on equity and culturally responsive instruction, LCPS provided this guidance to schools during the past couple of years to not connect Read Across America Day exclusively with Dr. Seuss’ birthday. We continue to encourage our young readers to read all types of books that are inclusive, diverse, and reflective of our student community, not simply celebrate Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss books have not been banned and are available to students in our libraries and classrooms, however, Dr. Seuss and his books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day in Loudoun County Public Schools.”

The powerful teachers union does not like anyone who disagrees with them. They do not like them here or there. They do not like them anywhere. Not in a classroom. Not in a library. Not on the bus. Not on the playground. They do not like them anywhere.