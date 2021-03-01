Another highway drive-by shooting in Columbus, this time nobody was hit

Loading...

COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus police have reported another highway drive-by shooting.

On February 27, 2021 at 10:15pm, the victims were driving westbound on 670 near Neil Ave. They observed two vehicles, a silver Dodge Charger and a dark colored SUV, pass them at an extremely, high rate of speed.

Soon after, they heard 4-5 gunshots, with one bullet entering their vehicle through the front windshield. No one in the vehicle was struck.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

