Joe Biden tells NASA engineer Indian-Americans are taking over our country

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A playful President Joe Biden this week told NASA Engineer Swati Mohan that Indian American’s are taking over the country.

After thanking President Biden for taking the time to speak with NASA engineers, the President said, “It’s an incredible honor. It’s amazing. Indians of descent Americans, are taking over the country. You, my vice-president, my speechwriter.”

Biden took the time to identify and credit Mohan’s ethnicity during the video conference call.

“I’ll tell ya what, but thank you, you guys are incredible,” Biden said.

Mohan was the female voice behind the February 18th Mars rover landing mission. She came to America from India at the age of one. She has a B.S. from Cornell University and an M.S. and Ph.D. from MIT in aeronautics.

