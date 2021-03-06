Home News Featured News Joe Biden tells NASA engineer Indian-Americans are taking over our country

By Jessica Woods
Perseverance Mars rover mission commentator and guidance, navigation, and controls operations Lead Swati Mohan studies data on monitors in mission control, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A playful President Joe Biden this week told NASA Engineer Swati Mohan that Indian American’s are taking over the country.

After thanking President Biden for taking the time to speak with NASA engineers, the President said, “It’s an incredible honor. It’s amazing. Indians of descent Americans, are taking over the country. You, my vice-president, my speechwriter.”

Biden took the time to identify and credit Mohan’s ethnicity during the video conference call.

“I’ll tell ya what, but thank you, you guys are incredible,” Biden said.

Mohan was the female voice behind the February 18th Mars rover landing mission.  She came to America from India at the age of one.  She has a B.S. from Cornell University and an M.S. and Ph.D. from MIT in aeronautics.

