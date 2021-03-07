Arsonist damages Portland Public Schools administration building

Loading...

PORTLAND, OR – An arson fire that damaged vehicles parked at the administration building of Portland Public Schools is under investigation.

On Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:15a.m. Portland Fire and Rescue (PF&R) responded to a fire alarm at the Portland Public School (PPS) Administration Building at 501 North Dixon Street. They encountered three PPS vehicles on fire in a parking garage. Two were cargo vans and one was a large box truck. They extinguished the flames.

The fire was determined to be suspicious in nature and fire investigators from PF&R responded. Preliminary information is that the suspect or suspects gained entry to a fenced area on the property, started the fires, and vandalized the building.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made. This is a joint investigation between PPB and PF&R. If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3408. Please reference case number 21-60173.