Man shot dead in the street in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area

By Charlie Dwyer

BALTIMORE, MD – A  man was shot dead in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor section of the city Friday night.

On March 5, 2021, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Central District patrol officers responded to the 400 block of West Saratoga Street for a report of a shooting.

Once at the location, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

