Buffalo man gets 21 years for killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old boy

BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 24-year-old Nathaniel J. Baker of Buffalo was virtually sentenced this afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to a determinate sentence of 21 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

The defendant admitted that he caused the death of 2-year-old Jordan Robinson by beating the toddler at a home on Theodore Street in the City of Buffalo on January 7, 2020. The victim, who was his girlfriend’s child, was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Baker pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “B” felony) on December 7, 2020.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey of the DA’s Special Victims Bureau.