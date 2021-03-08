Delaware Police investigating fatal crash in Delmar

Delmar- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Delmar, MD, man.

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 2018 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling southbound on Sussex Highway (US 13), approaching the intersection of Allen’s Mill Road in the left lane. A 2005 Ford Escape was stopped at a posted stop sign on Allen’s Mill Road, waiting to cross southbound Sussex Highway and travel north. The Ford moved from the stop sign directly into the path of the Suzuki and was unable to avoid the collision. The front of the vehicle struck the left rear of the Suzuki in the left lane. The force of the impact caused the motorcycle operator to be ejected, and the motorcycle immediately caught fire after coming to rest. The Ford came to rest in the merge lane to northbound Sussex Highway.

The 22-year-old male operator of the Suzuki was from Delmar, MD. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

The 32-year-old female operator of Milton, DE, was uninjured.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3,5 hours while the investigation was completed, and the roadway was cleared. The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the collision should contact Cpl/1 Ryan Albert by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .