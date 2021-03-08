Insite acquires New Jersey’s Statewide self storage business

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Adding to a growing portfolio, InSite Property Group – the vertically integrated self-storage acquisition, development, and management company – announces the acquisition of Statewide Self Storage in the Northern New Jersey metro.

Located on three acres at 1635 Stelton Road in Piscataway, NJ, the property offers 66,000 square feet of drive-up and interior units. Over 20,000 cars per day pass directly in front of the store, which is surrounded by several new residential projects in a growing market. The facility will be operated by InSite’s wholly-owned management firm and rebranded as SecureSpace Stelton.

A significant renovation is planned over the coming months. New signage, a revamped facade, improved lighting and fresh landscaping, paint and asphalt will transform the exterior and bring the customer experience in line with SecureSpace’s fresh, professional aesthetic.

The leasing office will also be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style, with free WiFi provided throughout. Additionally, a contactless infrastructure will be implemented and security systems replaced with the latest technology.

InSite’s Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes, “SecureSpace Stelton represents a rare opportunity to implement a true value-add makeover. This purchase will ideally complement our existing SecureSpace Piscataway store a few miles north and our SecureSpace Somerset store under development across the river to the south. We are pleased to add to our presence in this expanding community.”

SecureSpace Stelton is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.