Jackson School district announces emergency phone after another student left on bus

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Another student was left on a Jackson Township School District bus after the bus had been parked in the school bus yard and the driver and most employees went home.

On March 1st, a young girl fell asleep on the bus, missed her stop and was spotted wandering the yard until an employee locking up for the night noticed the child.

The bus, which was already running late that day but two hours after the child’s mother waited for her return, called the school transportation department’s main phone number and there was no answer.

The district’s policy is that bus drivers are to manually expect each row of seats on their bus before checking out for the day. The district did not say whether or not the driver has been reprimanded or terminated.

Newly elected school board member Tzvi Herman, after the incident worked with district officials, and the district announced for parents, there will be an emergency cell phone on hand in the transportation department in the future should parents not be able to get through to the main office number.

The main number for the department is 732-833-4614. The emergency cell phone number is 609-351-8099.