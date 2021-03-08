Jacksonville man arrested in Buffalo for rape of 13-year-old girl

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 57-year-old Rafael A. Rodriguez of Jacksonville, Florida was arraigned on Friday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging him with two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felonies) and two counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies).

It is alleged that on April 20, 2017, the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with two child victims who were under the age of 13 years old at a location in the City of Buffalo.

After the defendant was indicted by a Grand Jury, a warrant was issued for his arrest in early October 2020. Later that month, the defendant was located in Jacksonville, Florida. The defendant refused to waive extradition after his arrest. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office secured a warrant from the Governor’s Office and the defendant was brought to Erie County to be prosecuted for his alleged crimes.

Rodriguez was remanded without bail. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.

If convicted on all charges, Rodriguez faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

DA Flynn commends Detective Julie Ledwin of the Buffalo Police Department Special Victims Unit for her work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca L. Schnirel of the DA’s Special Victims Unit.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.