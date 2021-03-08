Suspect arraigned for shooting that left Buffalo woman in hospital ICU

BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 64-year-old Edward Bald of Buffalo was arraigned on Saturday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies).

Loading...

It is alleged that on February 23, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the defendant intentionally shot the victim in chest outside of his home on Quincy Street in the City of Buffalo. The victim was taken to ECMC where she remains hospitalized with a serious physical injury.

Bald is scheduled to return on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted of all charges, Bald faces up to 25 years in prison.

Loading...

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Gun Violence Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher S. Safulko of the DA’s Tactical Prosecution Unit.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.