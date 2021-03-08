The Wiggles Just Shocked GenZ, Reappearing in their Feed Out of Nowhere

Generation Z didn’t know how to respond this week when a blast from their past reappeared in their feed. Most of GenZ grew up bopping out to the Wiggles, the Australian children’s band that rocked their entire generation when they were tots.

Loading...

It’s part of their past many in GenZ want to just ignore and pretend never happened.

Until it happened. GenZ was shocked to find the Wiggles in their feed after they performed on the popular #LikeAVersion hashtag mixing their Yummy Yummy Fruit Salad with Tame Impala’s “Elephant”.

And they liked it, but they weren’t sure if they should tell anyone they enjoyed it. Thatis until a sizable portion of their peers admit to enjoying it first…and if enjoying it trends. They may even admit the Wiggles did it better.

Loading...

The Wiggles even brought OG band members Murray and Jeff, who they woke up for the special occasion. The current lineup features Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce, and Emma Watkins.

“We wanted to choose something Australian,” Watkins said. “For most of the time that we’ve had the honor of going to The ARIAs, we get to see Tame Impala a lot on stage. We’ve never really met them properly but we thought that we’d like to pay tribute to this amazing Australian band.”

Continue Reading Below