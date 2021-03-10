Delaware fugitive found in hotel room after home invasion

DOVER, DE- On March 10th, the Dover Police Department Special Operations Team learned that a wanted fugitive was staying at the Dover Garden Suites. Donald Miller, 37, was wanted by Wilmington Police Department for charges related to a home invasion and for fleeing from police. Miller was also wanted by New Castle County Police on firearms and vehicle theft charges in addition to multiple court capias in Delaware.

The Dover Police and Delaware State Police Special Operations Teams and the Dover Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the hotel and established communications with Miller and two occupants of Miller’s room which included a 17-year-old male who was wanted on a capias, and a female subject. After nearly two hours of negotiations, the three occupants surrendered to police by exiting the hotel room individually.

It is not known if any of the three subject will face new charges at this time.

In addition to our law enforcement partners at the Delaware State Police, the Dover Police Department would like to thank Saint Francis EMS and the Delaware Department of Transportation for their support during this operation.