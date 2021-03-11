Home Agency Local Law Enforcement Boston Police Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a...

Boston Police Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Hyde Park

By Adam Devine

BOSTON, MA –  At about 4:45 PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted a traffic stop in the area of Metropolitan Avenue and Brush Hill Road in Hyde Park which led to the arrest of Michael Randolph, 31, of Hyde Park.

Officers were made aware that Randolph was in possession of a firearm and observed Randolph’s motor vehicle traveling onto Highland Street toward Metropolitan Avenue when they activated their emergency lights and sirens and conducted the traffic stop.

Officers approached the motor vehicle and spoke with Randolph. For public safety, and the possible presence of a firearm, officers requested Randolph out of the vehicle

Officers frisked the passenger side compartment and recovered a loaded Ruger .380 with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine.

Michael Randolph was placed under arrest and charged with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Carrying a Loaded Firearm on a Public Way. He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

SourceBoston Police Department

