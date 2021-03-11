Orange County Deputies searcing for man suspected of luring child into his car in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL – Florida deputies are searching for a man who is accused of luring a young girl into his vehicle.

“Deputies are still looking for this man, who tried to lure a young girl into his car late last month,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

On February 26th at 10 am, a 13-year-old was walking to Meadowbrook Middle School along North Ln & Robbins Ave when she was approached by a man who tried to entice her into his car.

The man was driving a 2010 light blue or gray Honda Accord. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 w/ tips