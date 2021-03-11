Orange County Deputies searcing for man suspected of luring child into his car in Orlando

Home Shore News Beyond Florida News Orange County Deputies searcing for man suspected of luring child into his...

ORLANDO, FL – Florida deputies are searching for a man who is accused of luring a young girl into his vehicle.

“Deputies are still looking for this man, who tried to lure a young girl into his car late last month,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

On February 26th at 10 am, a 13-year-old was walking to Meadowbrook Middle School along North Ln & Robbins Ave when she was approached by a man who tried to entice her into his car.

The man was driving a 2010 light blue or gray Honda Accord. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 w/ tips

