Buffalo man, 24, pleads guilty to shooting man, woman last summer

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to shooting a man and woman last summer.

The Erie County DA has issued the following statement:

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 24-year-old Brandon M. Bott of Buffalo pleaded guilty yesterday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to one count of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” felony), one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree (Class “C” felony), and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges in the indictment against him.

On August 30, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the defendant intentionally shot the male victim after a brief fight on Fuhrmann Boulevard in the City of Buffalo. Another person, a female victim, was also hit by gunfire during the attack.

The female victim suffered a serious physical injury to her leg. Her injuries required surgery and several days at the hospital. She continues to recover from those injuries. The male victim, who was also shot in the leg, was treated and released from ECMC.

Bott faces between 5 to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. He remains held without bail.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Gun Violence Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Patrick B. Shanahan and Assistant District Attorney Samantha N. King of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.