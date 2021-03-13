Man carjacked in Chicago right next to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy doing a pizza review

CHICAGO, IL – In town to promote his new Barstool sports betting app in Illinois, Barstool Sports CEO and founder, Dave Portnoy was doing a local pizza review when a man behind him was carjacked.

The entire thing was caught on tape. What makes this crime even crazier is that it was committed just inches away from Chicago police officers, who did not intervene or chase the vehicle as it sped away.

After reviewing two pizzas and a Mcdonald’s chicken sandwich on film, during a broadcast, at Art of Pizza, a man was carjacked just feet behind Portnoy. The carjacker rammed the car into the back of a Chicago Police Department cruiser also parked just feet away.

The incident occurred near 100 E. 8th Street on Wednesday in Chicago’s South Loop.