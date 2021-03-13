Peaceful Portland protesters armed with guns, grenades, knives and socks filled with large rocks

PORTLAND, OR – Another peaceful protest in the majestic Northwest Pacific city of Portland ended with more violence and destruction in the city.

Portland Police arrested over 100 people, many who came out for mayhem and destruction under the guise of a peaceful protest and march.

Officers detained a group of about 100 in a march that devolved into property destruction in the Pearl District.

On Friday, March 12, 2021 at about 9:00p.m., a group began marching in the street, blocking vehicular traffic, from Jamison Park, 810 Northwest 11th Avenue. They were advised by loudspeaker that the street was open to vehicular traffic, but the crowd continued to march in the street.

At about 9:15p.m., at Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street, some in the crowd began breaking windows (photo). Officers moved in to address the criminal behavior. They created a perimeter around the group on Northwest Marshall Street between Northwest 13th Avenue and Northwest 14th Avenue.

The group was advised that they were being detained for investigation of crimes, they were not free to leave, and they should comply with officers’ lawful orders. Failure to comply may result in arrest or force being used against them to include, but not limited to, crowd control agents, impact weapons, or tear gas. Legal observers, press, and anyone who was medically fragile or anyone who needs immediate medical attention were invited to leave the enclosed area if they wished. Those that were being detained were identified and photographed, as part of a criminal investigation, before being released. Some refused to comply and locked arms together in an effort to interfere with the investigation. Officers escorted them away and they were arrested. A suspect in the earlier window vandalism was arrested and charged.

Officers discovered numerous items left behind by people inside the perimeter, including a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapon with rocks, high impact slingshot, and knives (photos).

As the event unfolded, groups formed on the outside and physically challenged officers. Some threw rocks and full cans of beer at officers (photo). Officers deployed some OC (pepper) spray and one impact munition. Arrests were made, including two suspects carrying firearms, wearing body armor and helmets.

Thirteen people were charged with crimes:

Juvenile male, 17, of Portland, referred to Juvenile Justice for Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

Katrina Walker, 26, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Tara Walker, 34, unknown residence, booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest

Cody Connell, 35, unknown residence, booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Daniel Muller, 36, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer

Ian McCarthy, 28, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Dillon Granthan, 28, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sean Lopez, 26, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer

Saekwon Williams, 23, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Ryan Skut, 34, of Milwaukie, Oregon, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Alissa Azar, 29, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Rachel Levelle, 24, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer

Amber Raby, 22, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.