Beach Boys schedule two concerts at the Jersey Shore

RED BANK, NJ – Sixty years after the Beach Boys had their first hit single, Surfin’, they still get around. Their heydey was in the 1960’s, but the Beach Boys have transcended generations, especially here at the Jersey Shore where they were a staple of local culture well into the 1980’s.

Their beach and surf-inspired music created surf and beach anthems up and down the Jersey Shore.

Now in their late 70’s, original band members Brian Wilson, Mile Love, Bruce Johnson and Al Jardine continue touring America bringing the Good Vibrations to people young and old.

Carl Wilson, the youngest member of the band died of lung cancer in 1998 at age 51.

Continue Reading Below

On September 25th, the Beach Boys will be playing at Ovation Hall at Ocen Casino and Resort in Atlantic City. On April 5th, 2022, they will be playing at Count Basie Theater in Red Bank.