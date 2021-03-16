Two abandoned Toms River dogs provided shelter, caring by Animal Shelter staff

TOMS RIVER, NJ -Two young dogs were found in pretty rough shape near the Ocean County Mall this past weekend. According to the Toms River Police Department, they were rescued and taken in by the Toms River Animal Shelter.

The dogs are both believed to be Maltese breeds. Police were notified on Saturday of the two dogs and officers found pair malnourished, matted and in need of immediate medical attention.

“On Saturday, March 13th, police units responded to Oak Ave behind the OC Mall for a reported animal call. Two dogs, possibly Maltese, approximately 1-2 years old, were found abandoned, malnourished, matted, and in need of medical attention,” the department said. “The female has been cleaned up and groomed by the staff at the Toms River Animal Shelter, she is there receiving lots of love. The male is currently at the vet undergoing surgery, he is expected to make a full recovery.”

Anyone with information on these two dogs are advised to contact Toms River Police Officer Kevin Oliver at koliver@trpolice.org or Cpl. George Fernicola at gfernicola@trpolice.org.