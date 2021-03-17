Joe Biden threatens Russian leader Putin, “Will pay a price” for election meddling

WASHINGTON, DC- President Joe Biden came out of political hibernation this week for an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos. In that interview, Biden told a story that sounded straight out of the Cornpop collection, except this time, he stared down Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“He had a long talk, he and I. know him relatively well and the conversation started off and I said, ‘I know you and you know me’,” Biden said. “If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.”

The President said he laid down the law for Putin. Biden then stared Putin in the eye and said, “I know you don’t have a soul.”

The President claims Putin responded, “Then we understand one another.”

“The most important thing dealing with foreign leaders is just to know the other guy,” Biden said, adding that Putin is a killer.

Today, the President renewed his threat to Putin over alleged meddling in the 2020 U.S. election saying Putin must pay a price and told Americans, we’ll see shortly exactly what that means.

“I’ll take things that never happened for $1000 Alex,” said Donald Trump, Jr.