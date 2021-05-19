Slim Chickens opens new location in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY – Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue to expand its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Kentucky, with its newest opening attached to fresh convenience store Crossroads Express at 1851 Scottsville Rd. in Bowling Green on May 19. The Bowling Green location is the first Slim Chickens to offer a breakfast menu, which includes Chicken & Waffles, Honey & Butter Chicken Biscuit and a Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, to name a few.

The newest Slim Chickens is part of the Houchens Food Group family of brands. Part of Houchens Industries, Houchens Food Group is a 104-year-old company that is one of the nation’s largest 100% employee-owned companies. Houchens’ portfolio spans more than 11 industries including grocery, convenience stories, construction and multiple franchise brands. Houchens Food Group is currently operating over 50 restaurants with seven different brands. The team is excited to add Slim Chickens to the portfolio, and plans to open two more locations in Bowling Green, with the next location set to open at the end of the year.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to add Slim Chickens to our portfolio and introduce the concept to the community,” said Andy Baker, district manager for the Bowling Green Slim Chickens. “Bowling Green is known for its southern charm, so the hometown feel and food Slim Chickens offers is the perfect fit for us and the city. We are looking forward to bringing our superior customer service and Southern hospitality to the area.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Bowling Green will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for the community.





The Bowling Green opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 125 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The Bowling Green location will bring the brand to four locations in Kentucky, including Ashland, Pikeville and Somerset.

“Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Bowling Green market,” said Sam Rothschild , Slim Chickens’ chief operating officer.