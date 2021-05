BRONX, NY – The score between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox Sunday night was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Aaron Judge was up at bat for the Yankees with a 3-1 count with one out. The next pitch came in, high and outside. He walked. The Yankees win…Th-Th-Tha-a–a Yankees win. The win gave the Yankees a sweep over the White Sox this weekend.