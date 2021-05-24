Yankees make bang, bang, bang triple play against White Sox

The New York Yankees have been on fire lately and the Chicago White Sox were the latest victims to be on the receiving end of it. On Friday, the Yankees pulled of a rare triple play. This comes after Corey Kluber threw a rare no-hitter.
- Yankees make bang, bang, bang triple play against White SoxThe New York Yankees have been on fire lately and the Chicago White Sox were the latest victims to be on the receiving end of it. On Friday, the Yankees pulled of a rare triple play. This comes after Corey Kluber threw a rare no-hitter. Trending People and Topics: Biden Border Crisis • Immigration •
- Aaron Judge got the most exciting walk of 2021 this weekendBRONX, NY – The score between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox Sunday night was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Aaron Judge was up at bat for the Yankees with a 3-1 count with one out. The next pitch came in, high and outside. He walked. The Yankees win…Th-Th-Tha-a–a Yankees win.
- Sports play of the week: Utah high school softball player jumps the fence to stop home runSorry, Aaron Judge. We know you got your first-ever walk-off at-bat in the Major League’s this week. The Yankees made a triple play. Cory Kluber, your no-hitter was nothing short of amazing, but this week, our play of the week goes to Utah high school softball player Olivia Taylor who put her own body on