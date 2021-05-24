Yankees make bang, bang, bang triple play against White Sox

The New York Yankees have been on fire lately and the Chicago White Sox were the latest victims to be on the receiving end of it. On Friday, the Yankees pulled of a rare triple play. This comes after Corey Kluber threw a rare no-hitter.

Aaron Judge got the most exciting walk of 2021 this weekend BRONX, NY – The score between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox Sunday night was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Aaron Judge was up at bat for the Yankees with a 3-1 count with one out. The next pitch came in, high and outside. He walked. The Yankees win…Th-Th-Tha-a–a Yankees win.