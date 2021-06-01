If you look at a blade of grass under a microscope you will see smiley faces

NotExactly.News – Did you know if you look at a blade of grass under a microscope, you will see a bunch of smiley faces staring back at you?

A photograph circulating the internet claims to show a blade of grass under a microscope, but if you look closely, you will see a bunch of smiley faces. But is it true? The photo shows a cross-section of a blade of grass and it appears to be smiling. Well, it is, but it isn’t. Those aren’t smiley faces, they are called vascular bundles and they are how the blade of grass transports water to the top of the grass. The image was first posted to Reddit over three years ago with the caption, “Cross section of a blade of grass. The glowing, three-eyed smiley faces are actually the vascular bundles that water travels through!”

Vascular bundles are a common structure in leaves and plants and their cross sections often resemble faces, sometimes funny, sometimes creepy and sometimes scary. The most commonly seen vasular bundle is seen when you cut a cross-section of a celery stalk. The veins on the outside rounded edge of the stalk are actually vascular bundles!

The above image shows a vascular bundle in a different type of grass. This one resembles and alien screaming.





This photo shows a vascular bundle we're all very familiar with on a celery stalk.

By fir0002flagstaffotos [at] gmail.comCanon 20D + Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 – Own work, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=200992