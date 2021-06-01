Pagan’s Outlaw MC gang member released from prison charged with attempted murder

DEPTFORD, NJ – A Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member, an outlaw biker gang who was out of federal prison awaiting trial for firearms charges has been charged with attempted homicide.

After hearing gunshots ring out in the neighborhood, Deptford police officers rushed to the area and began a search for Michael F. Dorazo, 41, of Glendora. Dorazo was released from prison with terms of home confinement, but managed to find his way into Deptford Saturday to force his way into a home with a high-powered rifle. A neighborhood shelter-in-place alert was initiated while police sought Dorazo. He was eventually located and apprehended without incident.

Dorazo was charged last year as being a member of the Pagan’s MC and was one of the club’s network suppliers of methamphetamines.



