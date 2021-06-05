AOC cries over Abuela’s storm-ravaged home but refuses $104,000 in help from Republican donors

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grandma is sick and she’s apparently living in a ramshackle of a home in Puerto Rico, the congresswoman told the world this week.

“Just over a week ago, my Abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID,” the now wealthy congresswoman who lives in one of D.C.’s most posh apartment building said. “This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Hurricane Maria struck in 2017 and AOC hasn’t helped her Abuela fix the home. She has been living in this moldy storm-ridden home for four years now, which could be why she fell ill…AOC did not say. What she did say was that it was Donald Trump’s fault that her grandma is sick.

“In the aftermath of María, the Trump admin oversaw two key items: handing millions in public $ to unqualified donor pals (ex Whitefish). The other was to impose extremely difficult eligibility rules for Puerto Ricans, which allowed mass rejections of recovery fund applications,” the tall tale telling congresswoman said.





When conservative commentator Matt Walsh saw the conditions poor Abuela was living in, he sprung into action and started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her. Quickly, Walsh raised money under the new campaign of “Save AOC’s Abuela’s Ancestral Home”.

“On June 2nd, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported to Twitter that her dear abuela has fallen ill and continues to live in squalid conditions since her home was ravaged by Hurricane María,” Walsh said. “One cannot be certain of the cost to repair grandma’s house, but surely most of the work could be completed for the price of AOC’s shiny Tesla Model 3.”

Candace Owens smelled something fishy down in the Caribbean Sea around Puerto Rico, “Surely she will answer. I’m sure she actually wants to help her grandmother and wasn’t just using her home to score a political point against Trump. I love Abuela Cortez, and I want to make sure this money gets to her.”

It worked. Walsh helped to raise $104,000 to finally perform much-needed repairs to AOC’s grandma’s home damaged nearly four years prior. Then, GoFundMe shut it down.

“The beneficiary has made clear to our Trust and Safety team they do not wish to accept the donations,” GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne told The New York Post.

“Someone in AOC’s abuela’s family told GoFundMe that she won’t take our money, even though AOC previously claimed that her grandma was in dire straits (and it was Trump’s fault),” Walsh said. “AOC still hasn’t acknowledged this effort or thanked us. Instead, she seems to think that it is worth $104,153 of her abuela’s money to express that doesn’t want money from the likes of us. Abuela could have accepted the money and donated it to charity, but it seems AOC preferred to insult the 5.800 people who donated.”

AOC said she doesn’t want to help her Abuela fix her home…after all, it’s a better political platform if grandma’s house is in ruins as opposed to the story of how after three-plus years, Republicans helped her grandma out of a jam…and she refused to help her.

We hope Abuela Cortez makes it through this latest ordeal made harder by her nieta putting her personal strife on the front page of every newspaper in America.