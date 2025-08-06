North Tonawanda celebrates National Night Out with first responders food and fun

North Tonawanda, NY – Families turned out in big numbers Tuesday night as the North Tonawanda Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out, joining forces with local firefighters, deputies, and community groups to connect with residents in a night of unity and public safety awareness.

The free community event featured appearances by the North Tonawanda Professional Firefighters Local 1333 and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, along with support from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Kids and adults alike enjoyed activities, giveaways, and interactive displays that encouraged stronger ties between first responders and the people they serve.

The department also thanked event donors, including Yards of Fun and Entertainment LLC, Wegmans, Photo Finish photo booth, CSX, Coca-Cola, and the First Responders Children’s Foundation, for helping make the event a success.

Organizers said the turnout was excellent and praised the energy from residents who came out to support the initiative, which is part of a nationwide effort to promote safer communities through engagement with local law enforcement.

North Tonawanda Police said they were proud to work with so many local agencies and businesses to make the event possible and look forward to future opportunities to strengthen community partnerships.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

North Tonawanda held its National Night Out on Tuesday with strong community turnout

Police were joined by local firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and city recreation officials

Multiple businesses and organizations donated to help support the event