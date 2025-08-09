Boy struck by thrown object at Barclays Center, Injured

by Breaking Local News Report

BROOKLYN, NY – A trip to the Barclays Center turned dangerous Tuesday night when a child was hit by an object thrown by an unidentified man.

Around 8:45 p.m. on August 5, police say a 12-year-old girl was inside 620 Atlantic Avenue when an unknown individual hurled an object, striking her in the right leg. The assailant then fled the scene on foot and has not been located.

The victim suffered pain to her leg but did not require hospitalization.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red hat, black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from inside the venue to identify the man responsible.

