These cocktail shaped pools are all the buzz this summer

by Breaking Local News Report
Don't just have a ball - own it! Valued at over $3,000, the limited-edition BuzzBallz Pool will be available for just $20 – the suggested retail price of a BuzzBallz Biggie. The pool officially drops July 31 at Pool.BuzzBallz.com. Must be 21+ to use and to purchase.

Louisville, KY – BuzzBallz, the top-selling single-serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., is making a splash this summer with a limited-edition above-ground pool shaped exactly like its signature round drink container.

Valued at over $3,000 but priced at just $20 — the same as a BuzzBallz Biggie — the inflatable pool will be available starting July 31 at Pool.BuzzBallz.com for customers 21 and older. Measuring nearly six feet wide and over five feet tall, the Berry Cherry Limeade–colored pool comes with a branded pool cover, inflatable pull-tab floaty, lightweight ladder, and lifebuoy pool alarm.

Designed strictly for lounging, the pool transforms backyards into what the brand calls a “full-blown BuzzBallz celebration,” complete with a bold, oversized design that matches its namesake drink.

“Our legal team said no to filling a pool with cocktails — but this is the next best thing,” said Jess Scheerhorn, BuzzBallz VP at Sazerac. “Now you can soak up the sun inside a giant BuzzBallz.”

The pool is intended for relaxation, not swimming, and alcohol is not included or recommended during use.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • BuzzBallz releasing limited-edition pool shaped like its cocktail container July 31
  • Measures nearly 6 feet wide, 5 feet tall, and priced at $20 despite $3,000+ value
  • Comes with cover, ladder, pull-tab floaty, and pool alarm; alcohol not included
