Suffolk County, NY – A Brazilian national has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his estranged wife inside her Farmingville residence last month, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
Marcos Aurelio Marques-Leal, 57, a lawful permanent resident from Brazil, is charged in the death of Adriana Barbosa. Prosecutors allege the killing occurred inside the home she shared with the couple’s 16-year-old daughter.
Key Points
- Marcos Marques-Leal indicted on second-degree murder charge
- Victim fatally stabbed inside Farmingville home on February 12
- Defendant held without bail; faces up to 25 years to life if convicted
Alleged attack inside Farmingville home
According to prosecutors, the incident occurred February 12 at approximately 8:15 p.m., when Marques-Leal allegedly went to Barbosa’s home in Farmingville in violation of an existing Family Court order of protection.
After attempting to enter through a locked side door, he allegedly tried to kick it down. When that failed, prosecutors say he went to the rear of the home, picked up a large planter from the deck, and threw it through a sliding glass door to gain entry.
Barbosa and her daughter fled to a bedroom and locked the door while the teen called 911. The defendant allegedly forced his way into the room and, wielding a knife, lunged at Barbosa. As detailed in the indictment, the daughter attempted to shield her mother and sustained defensive wounds to her hands. Prosecutors allege Marques-Leal then stabbed Barbosa multiple times in the head, neck, and body, causing her death, before stabbing himself in the neck and abdomen.
Responding officers found all three inside the bedroom with injuries. They were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where Barbosa was pronounced dead.
Indictment and court proceedings
On March 2, Marques-Leal was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro on charges of murder in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, aggravated criminal contempt, and endangering the welfare of a child.
“The charges in this indictment reflect a horrifying act of domestic violence that claimed the life of an innocent woman and forever changed the life of a child who witnessed it,” District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement. “No family should endure such terror, and no child should carry the trauma of seeing a parent killed before their eyes.”
Justice Ambro ordered Marques-Leal held without bail during the pendency of the case. He is due back in court March 25 and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the top count. He is represented by Michael Ross, Esq.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Dena Rizopoulos and Amanda Scheier. The investigation was conducted by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad.
