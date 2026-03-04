Brooklyn police cadet indicted for allegedly raping 17-year-old he met online

District Attorney says the accused deceived the victim about his age before the assault.

Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office announced that a New York City Police Cadet has been indicted for rape and related sex offenses after allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl he met on a dating app.

Key Points

Defendant identified as Ahmed Elnahtawy, 24 , assigned to the NYPD Police Academy.

, assigned to the NYPD Police Academy. Allegedly misrepresented his age and assaulted a 17-year-old at her Flatbush residence.

Charged with third-degree rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching, and sexual misconduct.

Held on $50,000 bail and due back in court on May 1, 2026.

According to the investigation, Elnahtawy and the victim met online on November 30, 2025, after he allegedly lied about his age. The two later communicated via Instagram and arranged to meet at the victim’s home in Flatbush, where prosecutors say the assault took place.

The victim disclosed the alleged abuse to a school guidance counselor on December 5, 2025, and later reported it to police. The case was investigated by detectives from the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stated, “This defendant is accused of lying about his age, arranging to meet a teenager and then assaulting her when she rebuffed him. The alleged conduct is disturbing and completely unacceptable, especially from someone seeking a career in law enforcement. We will now work to hold him accountable.”

