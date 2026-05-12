Federal judge dismisses new jersey mother’s lawsuit over removal of children

TRENTON, N.J. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a New Jersey mother who claimed state agencies and law enforcement illegally removed her children from her custody earlier this year.

Juliana DePazza filed the lawsuit in federal court against New Jersey’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP), multiple police departments, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean Partnership for Children, and other agencies and individuals.

DePazza alleged that officials improperly removed her children on Feb. 27, 2026, failed to follow proper procedures, and ignored concerns she raised about the children’s current caregiver.

She also accused DCPP of creating false documents and withholding records connected to family court proceedings dating back to 2023.

In her lawsuit, DePazza claimed her constitutional rights were violated and sought the immediate return of her children, psychological evaluations for the children, preservation of records, and $3 million in damages.

The judge allowed DePazza to file the case without paying court fees because she claimed financial hardship, but the court still reviewed the lawsuit to determine whether it stated a legally valid claim.

After reviewing the complaint, U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi dismissed the case before it could move forward.

The court said the complaint did not contain enough specific factual details to support the claims and failed to meet the legal standards required for a federal lawsuit.

Because the lawsuit was dismissed, the judge also denied DePazza’s request for an emergency temporary restraining order as moot, meaning there was no active case left for the court to act on.

The opinion notes there appear to be related family court proceedings involving custody and child welfare issues already taking place in state court.

The ruling does not necessarily prevent DePazza from attempting to file an amended complaint or pursue claims through other legal avenues, but the current federal lawsuit will not proceed as filed.