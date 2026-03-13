Fire Damages Richmond’s Marina Building in Cecil County, Causing $500K Loss

Maryland investigators say the cause of a commercial garage fire along Glebe Road in Earleville remains under investigation.

Earleville, MD – A commercial building at Richmond’s Marina in Cecil County was heavily damaged Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out inside a metal-framed garage along Glebe Road.

The fire was reported around 12:57 p.m. at 1500 Glebe Road, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. The blaze occurred inside an 80-by-30-foot metal garage building on the marina property.

Key Points

• Fire damaged a garage building at Richmond’s Marina in Earleville

• Estimated loss from the blaze is about $500,000

• Maryland State Fire Marshal says the cause remains under investigation

Fire discovered by property owner

Officials said the property owner discovered the fire and reported it shortly before 1 p.m.

Firefighters from the Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene along with additional units after the incident was upgraded to a two-alarm response.

Approximately 50 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Crews contained blaze within an hour

Authorities said crews were able to control the fire in about one hour.

No injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the incident.

Investigators said the fire originated inside the structure, though the exact cause has not yet been determined.

Building lacked fire protection systems

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the building did not have smoke alarms, fire alarms, or sprinkler systems installed.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $500,000 in damage to the structure.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.