Fire near Hoboken PATH tunnel halts service to Manhattan; no injuries reported

Crews are replacing damaged rail components and conducting safety tests before service can resume between Hoboken, the World Trade Center, and 33rd Street.

Hoboken, N.J. – PATH service between Hoboken and Manhattan remains suspended after a tunnel fire early Friday damaged sections of track and electrical rail infrastructure just outside Hoboken Station. Port Authority officials said the fire prompted the evacuation of the station and three trains, but no passengers were injured.

Key Points

Fire near the Hoboken PATH tunnel damaged track and third-rail systems.

Service remains suspended on the Hoboken–World Trade Center and Hoboken–33rd Street lines.

Crews are replacing damaged rail components and performing safety tests before reopening.

Fire contained; investigation underway

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the fire broke out near the tunnel entrance outside Hoboken Station earlier in the day. Emergency crews quickly responded and contained the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and repair crews are now working to replace damaged track components.

Three trains that were berthed in the station at the time were safely evacuated. “No customers were injured,” the Port Authority said, emphasizing that the station’s emergency protocols worked as intended.

Service disruptions and travel alternatives

PATH service between Hoboken and Manhattan — both to the World Trade Center and 33rd Street — remains out of service as crews conduct repairs and safety inspections. Trains continue to operate normally on the Newark–World Trade Center and Journal Square–33rd Street lines, with added service on the latter to accommodate displaced riders.

Cross-honoring is in effect for PATH riders using NJ Transit rail and bus services, as well as NY Waterway ferries. Officials are urging commuters to allow extra travel time and monitor alerts for updates.

Port Authority focuses on safety before reopening

“Our focus is on restoring service safely and getting Hoboken riders back on track as quickly as possible,” the Port Authority said in a statement. Once repairs are completed, PATH engineers will conduct test runs before reopening the tunnel for passenger service.

Officials said full service will resume only after all safety checks are verified.

Tags: Hoboken, PATH, Port Authority