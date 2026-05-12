Franklin township gun investigation spirals into massive weapons bust

Six guns seized and four men arrested after chaotic Franklin Township police crackdown

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ — A quality-of-life police operation targeting reported gun activity in Franklin Township exploded into a sweeping weapons bust that ended with six firearms recovered, multiple foot chases and four men facing criminal charges, prosecutors said.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said the arrests followed a May 5 investigation conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force Street Crimes Unit alongside the Franklin Township Police Department.

Detectives were conducting patrols near Franklin Boulevard and Baier Avenue after residents reported recent firearms activity in the area.

During the operation, investigators stopped a vehicle near Franklin Boulevard and Easton Avenue and allegedly spotted a firearm in plain view near the passenger-side door.

Authorities later searched the vehicle and recovered an additional firearm along with multiple high-capacity magazines.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Jeffrey Grant of Long Branch, and passenger Elijah Crossen, 20, of Somerset, were arrested at the scene.

While detectives handled the traffic stop, investigators nearby observed a group gathered in a parking lot near Franklin Boulevard and Baier Avenue.

Authorities said 19-year-old Abusamad Short of Keansburg allegedly warned others about the police presence while detectives watched 18-year-old Qoreon Drew of Middlesex place a backpack beneath a parked vehicle before walking away.

As officers moved in, Short allegedly tried to flee on foot but was captured after a brief chase.

Police searched the abandoned backpack and allegedly discovered three firearms, including one that had been defaced.

Investigators said Drew later attempted to run from officers while handcuffed before being apprehended again after another foot pursuit.

Later that evening, a Franklin Township resident reported finding an additional firearm hidden in bushes near the scene, bringing the total number of recovered guns to six.

Grant, Crossen and Drew face multiple weapons offenses, including unlawful possession of firearms, possession of high-capacity magazines and hollow-point ammunition charges.

Short was charged with resisting arrest by flight.

Court officials ordered Grant and Drew detained pending trial, while Crossen was released pending court proceedings.

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Key Points

• Police recovered six firearms during Franklin Township crackdown

• Four men arrested after traffic stop and foot pursuits

• Investigators seized high-capacity magazines and defaced firearm