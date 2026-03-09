I’m the F*cking Deputy Chief of Staff, Drunken New Jersey Dem Candidate Tells Cop During DUI Stop

Body camera footage shows a Jersey City official invoking his position and arguing with officers during a drunk-driving arrest following a crash.

Jersey City, NJ – A Jersey City official running for mayor of West Orange has been reassigned after body camera footage surfaced showing him arguing with police during a drunk-driving arrest last year.

Phillip Orphanidis, a Democrat who served as deputy chief of staff to former Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, was arrested after his Cadillac SUV crashed into another vehicle in September 2025.

Key Points

• Jersey City official Phillip Orphanidis reassigned after DWI arrest video released

• Body camera footage shows him referencing his government position to officers

• Orphanidis is currently running for mayor of West Orange

Body camera footage captures confrontation

Video released by current Jersey City Mayor James Solomon shows Orphanidis speaking with officers at the crash scene and referencing his role in city government.

At one point during the encounter, Orphanidis tells officers, “I’m the f–king deputy chief of staff of Jersey City,” as police attempted to question him about the incident.

An officer responds in the footage, “You can be the f–cking president, you’re still drunk.”

Police said officers believed Orphanidis was intoxicated at the scene. The footage also shows him stating that he had consumed alcohol earlier but denying he was impaired.

References to city leadership during arrest

During the interaction with officers, Orphanidis also referenced city leadership and demanded that police contact officials.

“I work for Steve,” he said in the video, referring to former Mayor Steven Fulop. At another point, he told officers, “We hired all of you. We hired more cops than any other f—king administration.”

Authorities eventually placed Orphanidis in handcuffs after he allegedly refused to comply with instructions from officers during the investigation.

Comments continue at police station

According to reports, Orphanidis continued arguing with officers after being taken to the police station and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

“If I’m any county politician in Jersey City, then I get f—king off,” he said in the video. “If I’m any elected official in the state of New Jersey that does this, I get off.”

Court records show Orphanidis was charged with assault by auto, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving with an expired license, and driving without insurance.

Court appearance pending

Orphanidis is scheduled to appear in court later this month as his campaign for mayor of West Orange continues.

Officials note that all charges are accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.