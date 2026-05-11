Lucky click turns into six figure payday for beaver county online lottery player

Beaver County player lands massive $112K Pennsylvania Lottery online jackpot

BEAVER COUNTY, PA — A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Beaver County hit a six-figure online jackpot worth more than $112K while playing the digital game Cash Carnival Combo, lottery officials announced Monday.

The winning prize totaled $112,628.87.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the winning player scored the jackpot while playing Cash Carnival Combo, a connect-style online game tied to the Infinite Jackpot system.

The Infinite Jackpot starts at $100K and continues growing until a player wins.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Cash Carnival Combo features prize multipliers of up to 50 times, bonus games and opportunities to unlock free plays.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s online platform allows players to participate using computers, tablets or mobile devices.

Players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Match 6 Lotto, Treasure Hunt and PICK game tickets online through the Pennsylvania Lottery website or official mobile app.

Lottery officials did not release the identity of the winner.

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Key Points

• Beaver County player wins more than $112K online lottery jackpot

• Winning prize came from Pennsylvania Lottery game Cash Carnival Combo

• Infinite Jackpot starts at $100K and grows until won