Lucky Giant Foods ticket in Maryland lands $4M Mega Millions win

Maryland Mega Millions ticket hits $4M prize in Colesville as jackpot falls elsewhere

COLESVILLE, MD — A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Giant Foods store in Colesville is now worth $4 million after matching the five white balls in Tuesday night’s drawing, delivering a major win for a Maryland Lottery player.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at Giant Foods located at 13490 New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville, in the Silver Spring area. The Montgomery County retailer will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the second-tier winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 10 Mega Millions drawing were 16, 21, 30, 35, and 65, with the Mega Ball 7.

The Maryland player matched all five white balls but did not match the Mega Ball. That result carries a base prize of $1 million. However, the ticket included the game’s automatic multiplier feature and received a 4X multiplier, increasing the prize to $4 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. After the jackpot hit, the top prize has reset to $50 million for the next drawing scheduled for Friday.

Maryland Lottery officials advise winners to sign the back of their tickets and store them in a safe place. Draw game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing date.

Prizes exceeding $25,000 must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters either by mail or in person. The lottery headquarters is located at the Montgomery Park Business Center at 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore.

Players planning to claim prizes in person must schedule an appointment with the lottery, as walk-in claims are not accepted.

Key Points